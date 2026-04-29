After nearly a year of speculation, it was reported on Tuesday that the NCAA Tournament is finally expanding. The field is increasing from 68 teams to 76 teams starting in 2027, marking the first change to the NCAA Tournament field since 2011 (increased from 64 to 68).

As soon as the news was announced, outrage from all across the sport poured in. However, ESPN’s Seth Greenberg revealed that he was actually a fan of the increased field.

Greenberg broke down the positives for an expanded field, claiming that it should help ensure more bids for conferences such as the Atlantic-10, the Mountain West, and the Missouri Valley. He also claimed that the expanded Tournament will help programs who finish with an unflattering 18-12 or 17-13 record, but hold six or seven wins over teams in the NCAA Tournament field.

“For those of you losing your mind at the NCAA Tournament expanding from 68 to 76, get over yourselves,” Greenberg said in a video posted to X/Twitter. “When you have these mega conferences and play 20-game (conference) schedules, you know what, you might be 8-12. But, those eight games you won might be against teams that were in the top-25. And then out of conference, with the way things are right now (we’ve seen more good games out of conference), you might have two wins against top-25 teams. All of a sudden, you have seven wins against top-25 teams.”

The expansion is gonna potentially give the Atlantic-10 a better opportunity. The Mountain West a better opportunity. The Missouri Valley a better opportunity to get multiple teams in the Tournament. Adding eight teams… please get over yourself. College basketball and the NCAA Tournament is gonna be just fine.”

Jay Williams: ‘It benefits the right stakeholders’

Greenberg’s partner on ESPN’s College GameDay, Jay Williams, was not a fan of the expansion.

“Well, I think it benefits the right stakeholders,” Williams said on Get Up. “And you know, anybody that wakes up today and thinks that more Cinderellas are going to get a larger invitation, this is about the royal family having more seats at the table, and the royal family are the power conferences here. They’re going to generate more revenue, more at large bids.

“To me, this devalues the regular season for college basketball, right? It means more games, fewer games that actually matter. And when you think about it, at the end of the day, more at-large teams are going to get in from power conferences. This ultimately leads to a bigger conversation, right? Look at the CFP in college football. The last choke hold for college basketball is an NCAA tournament for the NCAA, so they’re going to try to drive as much revenue as possible.”

Under the 76-team model in the NCAA Tournament, the 12 winners from the “opening round” would advance to a 52-team bracket. That means eight teams would be taken out of the main bracket, rather than four under the current 68-team format. The new model would also include eight more at-large spots.

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.