Seth Greenberg reveals key for UConn to upset Duke in Elite Eight

UConn and Duke go head to head for quite the Elite Eight clash Sunday evening. The winner heads to the Final Four and is one step closer to winning a national championship in 2026.

But the Blue Devils are the favorite for a reason. They’ve basically been the best team all year and despite Dan Hurley and the Huskies searching for their third title in four years, they’re the underdogs.

So what’s the key to the game and how can UConn upset mighty Duke? ESPN’s Seth Greenberg provided that answer.

“First offensively, they got to take care of the ball against the length of that Duke defense,” Greenberg said on SportsCenter. “Duke is long, athletic, active alert, they get deflections. You got to take care of the basketball. So if you take care of the basketball and compete offensively, then on the other end, you have to figure out how you’re going to deal with Boozer, how are you going to deal with Evans, and how are you going to deal with Foster when he comes in, getting downhill, having a defensive game plan.

“Do you double Boozer? Don’t you double Boozer? You put Tarris Reed on him or Karaban? I don’t think they’ll put Karaban on him. I think they’ll defend him with size. And then what are you going to do with Isaiah Evans? His ability to create space, whether it’s off the ball and wide pin downs or on the bounce of the fact that closeouts, that will be the key to the game. It starts with taking care of the ball.”

It’s a team game yes, but it’s hard to deny Cameron Boozer’s impact on UConn-Duke Sunday. The potential No. 1 overall pick is averaging 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Blue Devils. Not only that, he’s shooting a 55.9% clip and 39.6% from three-point range.

“And when Cameron Boozer has the ball and Isaiah Evans sets those screens, and then goes out and gets to the three-point line, you have to be mindful of staying with Evans,” Jay Bilas told Greenberg during the segment. “You worry so much about Cameron Boozer.

“And then those are twos, and you can make them tough twos, but you give open threes to Isaiah Evans, and that could put you in a hole. I think one of the keys is going to be Tarris Reed Jr, staying out of foul trouble. If he stays on the floor, the longer he stays on the floor, the better chance that UConn has to beat Duke.”