Seth Greenberg reveals key for Virginia to knock off Duke in ACC Championship

ESPN’s Seth Greenberg knows Duke was the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC, but Virginia has a chance to beat them Saturday in the ACC Championship. Heck, the Cavs were the No. 2 seed after all! The ACC title game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The two teams only met once this year, back on February 28th, which was a 77-51 win for the Blue Devils. Since then, Virginia’s won four in a row, including two in the ACC Tournament.

Despite the injuries, Duke’s been able to get through the conference tournament unscathed so far and preserve their No. 1 overall ranking. But there’s a way Virginia can beat them this time around, per Greenberg.

“Duke’s down two starters, but for the Cavs to win this game, they’ve got to be the aggressor,” Greenberg said on SportsCenter. The last time they played 35 of their 55 shots were from three. This time, they’re going to make Cam Boozer defend. They got to play downhill. They got to attack the basket. They can’t settle. They’re going to try to get Duke in foul trouble, and then if they score, get into their pressure and kind of wear this Duke basketball team down.

“Don’t settle. Attack the basket. Use your size, use your depth, use your physicality against the Duke team that’s playing without Patrick Ngongba and obviously Caleb Foster, two key components for that team.”

Greenberg mentioned Cameron Boozer being limited is good for Virginia. But discount the other Duke star, who came along as of late, brother Cayden Boozer. His put-back bucket ended up being Duke’s final points of the Blue Devils’ 80-79 win in the ACC tournament quarterfinal thriller over Florida State, prior to a controlling win over Clemson in the semifinals.

“My man didn’t block me out and I was wide open,” Boozer said with a smile, via Devils Illustrated. “So I was like, ‘Why not, just score.’”

As far as Cameron Boozer is concerned, he’s still the straw that stirs the drink for Duke. If he gets it rocking and rolling, Virginia might fall behind early.

“I think it’s tough when a team spies on you. It messes with your mind a little bit,” Cameron Boozer said. “I was just telling him play with some confidence, bro. ‘You’re open, shoot it, attack, be aggressive.’ They’re doing that for a reason because they don’t think they can guard us straight up.”