Former Major League Baseball pitcher Seth McClung announced on social media that he’s stepping down as the Gastonia (NC) Ashbrook head baseball coach at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

“At the conclusion of the 2026 season, I will no longer be leading the Ashbrook baseball program. I’m extremely proud of everything we accomplished this year,” McClung said in a social media post. “We improved in virtually every statistical category, won 12 games, and posted the second-best record at Ashbrook over the last 20 seasons. I’m also very proud of the amount of equipment and gear we were able to provide for our players and the program.”

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I’d also like to acknowledge Coach David Blanton. Coaching alongside my former youth league coach was an absolute joy. Congratulations to him on his decades of service to youth sports and to the countless kids whose lives he has impacted. I’m proud to say lam one of those kids. Moving forward the next head coach will have a program moving in the right direction with plenty to build upon.”

McClung, who pitched professionally in the MLB from 2003-2009, led Ashbrook to a turnaround campaign for the Greenwave, guiding the team to a 10-16 record. It was a six-win improvement for the team, which went 4-18 in 2025.

The Ashbrook head coach is the uncle of former Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung and finished his 6-year MLB career with a 26-35 record with 346 strikeouts and a 5.46 earned run average.

In 2024, McClung led Tarpon Springs (FL) baseball team to a turnaround, guiding the Spongers to a 17-11 record after going 6-21 in 2023. In his second season in 2025, McClung recorded a 13-15 mark, which was the second-best mark set by the team in the previous 13 years.

More about Ashbrook High School

Ashbrook High School in Gastonia, NC, is a public institution known for its strong academic programs and diverse extracurricular offerings. Since its opening in 1971, it has developed a reputation for fostering both educational and personal growth. The school features a wide range of athletic opportunities, including football, basketball, and soccer, with the Greenwave serving as its mascot. Ashbrook is committed to helping students achieve success academically and athletically, while actively engaging in community and school events​.