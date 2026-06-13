Seth Wickersham explains why Arch Manning is already 'a phenomenal success story'

Arch Manning, despite all of the pressure and scrutiny he’s faced and will face, has already won. That’s according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, author of American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback.

Having seen Manning at Isidore Newman prior to his commitment to Texas, Wickersham got a first-hand look at the youngest Manning quarterback in the spotlight. Having to live up to uncles Peyton and Eli, as well as grandfather Archie and even to a certain extent, father Cooper (who was a WR before a career-ending injury), Manning choosing the highest profile position was no accident.

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It was his choice, but for what he’s done so far in his college career, Arch Manning has beaten out nearly the entire quarterback population to this point. Wickersham explained when he spoke with On3.

“I don’t know what kind of quarterback he’s going to be this year. I don’t know what kind of quarterback he’ll be in the NFL, but he’s already, with all of that scrutiny and a lot of less things that come with that last name, I mean, you know, doors open for him that they don’t open for other guys, and you know. You can debate whether in the long term or short term that’ll make you a better player,” Wickersham told On3. “But you know, look, by virtue of the fact that Arch Manning is already better than, you know, 98% of the people who have ever thrown a football, is a phenomenal success story.”

On the field, Manning threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, seven interceptions, a 61.4% completion percentage, 399 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in his first year as a starter. This’ll be his second year as QB1, as well as his fourth year on campus in Austin. This was by design.

“I wanted to spend some time and try to understand the recruitment process for Arch, because I knew we all – I mean, this is no secret – that it was going to be atypical, right,” Wickersham said. “I mean, there was going to be nothing like it, given the digital age, NIL, all of these things, and the Manning last name, and so really, from the time that he was a boy, he knew that if he wanted to play quarterback. He knew that, like, he was going to be dealing with something that was kind of unprecedented. As a human, he’s done it phenomenally well. As a quarterback, he’s done it very well.”

What can Manning do for an encore? Many expect a Heisman Trophy, a run in the College Football Playoff or heck, a victory in the national championship.

“I watched him play … I think he had moments where he looked really good, and then I think there were some moments where the fact that, you know, he hadn’t played, and this is his first real shot on the stage showed, you know, especially the end of the Florida game,” Wickersham said. “My buddy Louis Riddick, you know, was really great in his color commentary of how Arch just was not seeing the field and wasn’t seeing the completions that were there when they were trying to win that game at the end.

“Your second year as a starter is really important in college, I think that that’s where you really kind of separate yourself, and so … I’ll be as curious as anybody to see how he does this year.”