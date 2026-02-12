Shane Beamer addresses future of Clemson, other regional rivalries with expanded SEC schedule

Schedule changes in college football mean high-profile nonconference games are getting canceled. South Carolina is unfortunately one of them, seeing an abandonment of its future home-and-home with NC State. Both the ACC and SEC are moving to nine-game conference schedules, leading to the decision.

Moving forward, it’s a route Shane Beamer believes South Carolina will take. One non-SEC rivalry game already falls on the schedule annually, the Clemson Tigers. And Beamer is not going to give up the Palmetto Bowl.

“I’m all for competition,” Beamer said via On3’s Andy & Ari On3. “I love those regional rivalries and would love to continue those. But at the same time, with us going to nine SEC games — we’re in a little bit of a different situation. Us, Georgia, Kentucky, and Florida in the SEC because we all play an in-state rival already… I want to continue to play that Clemson game. It’s great for the state of South Carolina and I love the rivalry and I don’t want to give that up anytime soon.”

So, the cost of keeping Clemson is not playing other teams in the general region. Beamer listed off a few, mainly from the Carolinas. Even a program that South Carolina opened its 2025 season with, Virginia Tech. Seeing those matchups certainly would be fun for the Gamecock fans.

But Beamer is thinking big picture in these matters. South Carolina would be at a competitive disadvantage to its SEC peers by playing an extra game against a power conference member.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me if there’s 12 other schools in the SEC that are playing nine SEC games plus a power four opponent,” Beamer said. “And then we decide to play nine SEC games plus two power four opponents. I’m all about the competition but you’ve also got to be smart with the competitive balance and health of your own roster.”

Shane Beamer is deploying the strategy right away with South Carolina’s 2026 schedule. Two games against Kent State and Towson take place to start out the year. SEC play then begins on Sept. 19 vs. Mississippi State. From there, nine conference games unfold before closing things out with the Clemson game.

Looking ahead, a home-and-home with North Carolina is still on the books for 2028 and 2029. To this point, there has been no official word on whether or not it will actually take place.