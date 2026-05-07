Shane Beamer reacts to AFCA board vote, supports ending season earlier

When news broke of the American Football Coaches Association board’s vote in favor of an expanded College Football Playoff and ending the season earlier, Shane Beamer found out the same way many around the sport did. The South Carolina head coach shared his reaction Wednesday night.

Beamer spoke with reporters on the final stop of the Garnet & Black Road Trip and was asked about the AFCA board’s vote. The group recommended a CFP with the “maximum number of participants,” as well as the end of the season by the second week of January and the elimination of conference championship games.

While Beamer said he was part of conversations at coaches meetings about expanding the CFP, it hasn’t been something that came up among coaches in the SEC. He considers himself “indifferent” on the idea, but spoke in support of ensuring the season ends earlier than it currently does.

“Certainly agree with the proposal about finishing the season earlier,” Beamer said. “It’s way too long. I love college football as much as anybody. By the time you get to the end of January, I don’t think really anybody’s paying attention at that point. I mean, we’re three weeks into the spring semester at that point.”

The college football calendar has been a topic of discussion for some time, notably when the year ends. Last season’s national championship game took place Jan. 19, 2026, and next year’s is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2027. The AFCA also proposed reducing the minimum number of days between games to no fewer than six.

There has also been chatter about the potential elimination of conference title games, though SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has said there are contracts in place to honor. While Shane Beamer said he sees the argument in favor of getting rid of the championship games, he also knows how much they mean, which is why he wants to get more information before taking a stance publicly.

“The championship games, I understand where people are coming from on them not having the impact that they used to have, maybe, in some ways, particularly if the playoff expands,” Beamer said. “But I love the conference championship game. I had a chance to coach in one here at South Carolina. I had a chance to coach in one at Virginia Tech, I had a chance to coach in three, I guess, at Oklahoma.

“It’s awesome being able to crown a champion, particularly in this league, with what the SEC Championship game means to this region and SEC fans and the city of Atlanta. It’d be sad to see that go. I understand where people are coming from. I need to hear more and gather more and talk to more people before I give my opinion on it.”