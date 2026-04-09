This past basketball season, the Big Ten completed a national championship sweep. That meant the conference not only won titles in men’s and women’s basketball, but also in football after Indiana brought home the trophy in January.

IU’s victory also meant the Big Ten won three consecutive football titles. It’s become a talking point around the sport, and South Carolina coach Shane Beamer addressed that narrative Wednesday on The Paul Finebaum Show.

Beamer credited Indiana for its historic run to a title as the Hoosiers joined Michigan and Ohio State as Big Ten programs to win it all in college football. He was also in Phoenix over the weekend as UCLA defeated South Carolina in women’s basketball. But when it comes to getting the SEC back to the mountaintop, he called on the College Football Playoff committee to take note of the strength of schedule in the conference to help get more teams in the bracket.

The conference is moving to nine league games this year while maintaining the requirement for one Power Four opponent in non-conference play. Beamer also noted each of the three Big Ten teams to win the national title didn’t play Power Four teams out of conference. That’s why, when it comes to getting the SEC back to the mountaintop, he said he hopes the CFP committee takes a close look at strength of schedule in its evaluations.

“A ton of respect for that league and whatnot,” Beamer said. “But I also think the biggest thing for us – and when I say us, the SEC – that the Playoff committee, going forward, is valuing strength of schedule, too, in regards to who has an opportunity to get in the Playoff. If I’m not mistaken, that’s three straight national champions that haven’t played a Power Four team non-conference. And if I’m wrong about this, I apologize, but I think I’m accurate in saying that. [Dan] Lanning, himself, has made some great points about that. When you play, let’s say last year, eight conference games, but then you’re able to win a lot of those games convincingly or not play a Power Four non-conference opponent, what it does for the health of your team to be at your best as you go into December and January.

“Again, Indiana won it. They were a hell of a team last season. We’ve got great teams in this league, too, and we need to make sure that we continue to worry about ourselves and what we need to do as a conference to put our best teams forward, to give us the most number of teams to have an opportunity to get in the Playoff. I think it’s tough – and Lane [Kiffin] said it – in some ways, 10-2 you’re in, 9-3 you’re out. We had a 10-2 team in this league last year that didn’t get in, which is tough to see. Top to bottom, week-in and week-out, there’s nothing like this conference.”

Shane Beamer: ‘No one’s questioning the talent’ in SEC

While looking at previews for the 2026 NFL Draft, Shane Beamer noticed the amount of SEC flare. Players from the conference have consistently been in first-round mocks. But he also looked at way-too-early discussions about the 2027 NFL Draft and saw the amount of talent from the conference.

That’s why Beamer said it’s hard to deny the skill level in the SEC. Now, the goal is to return to the top of college football.

“I was looking at the NFL Draft and all the SEC players that are going to be drafted potentially in the first round,” Beamer said. “I was looking at one of those early looks at the 2027 draft and I think 13 of the 16 highest-rated players were SEC players.

“So no one’s questioning the talent and the quality of teams, all 16, in this league. But certainly, when you haven’t won the national championship in three years in a row and whatnot, that’s concerning. We’ve got to get back to where we’ve been in that game.”