Shane Beamer reveals how potential NCAA 5-for-5 eligibility rule can impact college football

This week, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors recommended to advance a 5-for-5 eligibility rule proposal. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said that change could have an impact on college football, particularly if it takes effect in time for next year.

The age-based eligibility concept would allow athletes to have five years of eligibility beginning the regular academic year after they turn 19 years old or graduate from high school, whichever happens earlier. However, according to Monday’s recommendation, the board does not support grandfathering existing athletes into the plan.

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Still, while looking at fourth-year players this year, Beamer said changes to eligibility would likely impact recruiting both at the high school level and in the transfer portal. He added he’d “welcome” the opportunity to have players back for another season.

“As far as preparing for it, see what happens,” Beamer said in Spartanburg during the Garnet & Black Road Trip. “But you know that when you look at our depth chart more that we have in our staff room, you have guys that you, right now, think don’t have another year but do have another year. There’ll be a lot of strategizing in regards to recruiting, portal needs, how many guys you’re planning on taking in recruiting at certain positions that you’re basing that off of right now. But you know these guys are gone. Now, if these guys maybe have another opportunity to come back, that’s a conversation I would certainly welcome, for sure.”

Shane Beamer: ‘I think that opens up the door for a lot of things’

NCAA president Charlie Baker is a supporter of the concept and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey reiterated his stance in favor of a “defined period of eligibility” in light of the proposal. The Division I Cabinet is expected to meet next month.

Shane Beamer said there are positives with the 5-for-5 proposal and pointed to the NFL Draft this past weekend. He cited players who went off the board later than they expected. If those athletes on the fringe get a fifth year, he thinks the NIL landscape could lead more prospects to stay in school rather than head to the professional level.

“You think about the positives of that, and there’s certainly a lot of opportunities for that,” Beamer said. “I think you saw it with the NFL Draft last weekend. Guys that maybe went later than what they thought – not just at South Carolina, but a lot of places that are saying to themselves, let’s face it. With the money out there nowadays and the opportunity to prolong my college career because a lot of these guys that come back from the NFL tell our players, ‘Man, don’t leave college too soon. You’ve got it pretty good.’ It’s a business at the next level. So I think that opens up the door for a lot of things.”