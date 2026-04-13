Shaquille O'Neal puts viral Pacers couple on the spot with awkward proposal offer
Shaquille O’Neal may just be a fan of love. Or maybe the NBA legend was hoping to create another viral moment for the Indiana Pacers fan couple whose intense conversation during Thursday night’s Pacers-Nets game already went viral this weekend.
ESPN’s Inside the NBA crew invited the two Pacers lovebirds — identified as Michael and Grace — to explain their viral video in which Grace hilariously responds to a lengthy diatribe from her boyfriend with a clear: ‘What the f*** are you talking about?” The moment, which was caught coming out of a comercial break on the Pacers’ FanDuel Sports Network broadcast, quickly made the rounds on social media as NBA fans debated that they were discussing so intensely in the midst of the Pacers’ 123-94 win over the Nets.
Michael explained he was discussing “the academic rigor of a liberal arts education” and whether it could be updated for the current job market. Just the type of conversation one would expect when visiting Indiana is leading the Nets by more than 20 points in the third quarter.
Of course, the Inside the NBA crew didn’t buy their explanation, and O’Neal peppered the couple for their real conversation while mistakenly referring to Grace as Michael’s “wife.” That prompted a quick correction from Michael, at which point the four-time NBA champion center decided to make the Pacers fan an offer he couldn’t refuse. Or maybe one he wasn’t ready to accept.
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“I’ll tell you what, if you ask her to marry you right now, I’ll buy the engagement ring,” O’Neal said. “Do it right now, (and) I’ll buy the ring.”
Michael immediately deflected while Grace intensely starred down her boyfriend with a big smile as the Inside the NBA crew egged him on. Michael attempted to save face by inviting the ESPN crew to their tentative future wedding, but the moment to take advantage of O’Neal’s bold offer clearly passed.
Grace then saved her boyfriend from any further embarrassment by pointing out all proposals are a two-way street and she hadn’t even agreed to anything currently being discussed. That settled it, and there would be no more viral moments for these Pacers fans. At least this week.