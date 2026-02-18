Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has been granted a hearing to challenge the validity of his December 2025 arrest, a judge ruled Tuesday. The judge cited a “glaring omission” before a warrant was authorized.

Judge J. Cedric Simpson said Tuesday Moore’s “due process may have been violated” after a police detective apparently didn’t disclose the former Michigan coach’s relationship with a UM employee. Moore is accused of entering the woman’s apartment Dec. 10 and threatening to kill himself in front of her.

In light of the situation, Moore is facing charges of felony home invasion, stalking and illegal entry. His legal team is seeking to have the case dismissed.

“This was not solely this personal relationship,” Simpson said, via the AP. “The magistrate should have been able to look at that.”

A few days before Moore’s firing for cause at Michigan, the staffer ended the relationship with him. He then allegedly called her multiple times and sent her text messages, and she did not respond.

Moore’s attorney, Ellen Michaels, argued the amount of calls and texts were reasonable since Michigan was getting ready for a bowl game. She argued, “It’s not stalking if the communication has a legitimate purpose.”

In a hearing last month, Michaels argued her client was innocent. She also said there were “false and misleading statements” involved in the decision to grant a warrant for Moore’s arrest.

“Mr. Moore is innocent of these charges. Today, on behalf of Mr. Moore, we filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint,” Michaels said. “We’ve requested that this court grant a Franks hearing, because this warrant was issued based on false and misleading statements presented as fact. We’re confident the truth will come out in court under oath, where it belongs. Mr. Moore and his family respectfully ask for your privacy.”

Sherrone Moore was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with third-degree home invasion, and misdemeanor stalking, and breaking and entering during a Dec. 12 arraignment. Washtensaw County prosecutors alleged Moore entered the home of the female staffer through an unlocked door and threatened to harm himself during a confrontation with the young woman, reportedly telling her “my blood is on your hands” while holding butter knives and kitchen scissors.

Under Michigan law, third-degree home invasion is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine. The stalking charge is a misdemeanor that carries a potential penalty of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. The breaking-and-entering charge is also a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.