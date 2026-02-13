Shriners Children's College Showdown: How to watch SEC, Big 12 powerhouses on opening weekend
The Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown began today, officially jumpstarting the college baseball season. All nine of the games at the event this weekend are being streamed on FloSports.
Ranked No. 7 D1Baseball’s preseason Top 25, Arkansas is the highest-ranked team competing in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown. However, there will be no shortage of competition at the event.
The Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown, which is part of the larger College Baseball Series, is hosted at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Players will aim to mimic the pros this weekend as they take the field in the storied arena. Look below to see the full schedule for the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown.
Feb. 13, 2026
- 12:00 p.m. ET: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech
- 4:00 p.m. ET: TCU vs. Vanderbilt
- 8:00 p.m. ET: Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
Feb. 14, 2026
- 12:00 p.m. ET: Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt
- 4:00 p.m. ET: Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma
- 8:00 p.m. ET: Arkansas vs. TCU
Feb. 15, 2026
- 11:30 a.m. ET: Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma State
- 3:30 p.m. ET: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
- 7:30 p.m. ET: TCU vs. Oklahoma
Oklahoma and Texas Tech already concluded their event-opening showdown. The Sooners pulled away in the battle, ultimately securing a 10-3 victory over the Red Raiders.
In the win, Oklahoma’s Dayton Tockey, Trey Gambill and Brendan Brock each recorded a home run. Oklahoma left-handed pitcher Cameron Johnson held the mound for six innings, recording a career-high 11 strikeouts.
Sooners head coach Skip Johnson previously announced that right-handed pitcher LJ Mercurius will start Saturday against in-state rival Oklahoma State. Then, lefty Cord Rager will close out the Sooners’ weekend against TCU.
The games should give college baseball fans plenty to be excited about the next few days. For a better view of how the teams stack up with others in the country, here is D1Baseball‘s preseason Top 25.
1. UCLA
2. LSU
3. Texas
4. Mississippi State
5. Georgia Tech
6. Coastal Carolina
7. Arkansas
8. Louisville
9. Auburn
10. TCU
11. North Carolina
12. Oregon State
13. Florida
14. Tennessee
15. Georgia
16. Florida State
17. NC State
18. Kentucky
19. Clemson
20. Southern Miss
21. Wake Forest
22. Miami
23. Vanderbilt
24. Arizona
25. Texas A&M