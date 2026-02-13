Shriners Children's College Showdown: How to watch SEC, Big 12 powerhouses on opening weekend

The Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown began today, officially jumpstarting the college baseball season. All nine of the games at the event this weekend are being streamed on FloSports.

Ranked No. 7 D1Baseball’s preseason Top 25, Arkansas is the highest-ranked team competing in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown. However, there will be no shortage of competition at the event.

The Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown, which is part of the larger College Baseball Series, is hosted at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Players will aim to mimic the pros this weekend as they take the field in the storied arena. Look below to see the full schedule for the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown.

Feb. 13, 2026

Feb. 14, 2026

12:00 p.m. ET: Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt

4:00 p.m. ET: Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

8:00 p.m. ET: Arkansas vs. TCU

Feb. 15, 2026

11:30 a.m. ET: Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma State

3:30 p.m. ET: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

7:30 p.m. ET: TCU vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma and Texas Tech already concluded their event-opening showdown. The Sooners pulled away in the battle, ultimately securing a 10-3 victory over the Red Raiders.

In the win, Oklahoma’s Dayton Tockey, Trey Gambill and Brendan Brock each recorded a home run. Oklahoma left-handed pitcher Cameron Johnson held the mound for six innings, recording a career-high 11 strikeouts.

Sooners head coach Skip Johnson previously announced that right-handed pitcher LJ Mercurius will start Saturday against in-state rival Oklahoma State. Then, lefty Cord Rager will close out the Sooners’ weekend against TCU.

The games should give college baseball fans plenty to be excited about the next few days. For a better view of how the teams stack up with others in the country, here is D1Baseball‘s preseason Top 25.

1. UCLA

2. LSU

3. Texas

4. Mississippi State

5. Georgia Tech

6. Coastal Carolina

7. Arkansas

8. Louisville

9. Auburn

10. TCU

11. North Carolina

12. Oregon State

13. Florida

14. Tennessee

15. Georgia

16. Florida State

17. NC State

18. Kentucky

19. Clemson

20. Southern Miss

21. Wake Forest

22. Miami

23. Vanderbilt

24. Arizona

25. Texas A&M