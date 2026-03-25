Siena leading scorer Gavin Doty plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Siena guard Gavin Doty plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he told On3.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore scored 21 points against Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. On the season, Doty averaged 18 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, shooting nearly 46% from the field. He was also named First Team All-MAAC and MAAC Tournament MVP. As a freshman, Doty averaged 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Doty’s head coach at Siena, Gerry McNamara, was recently announced as the next head coach at Syracuse. McNamara won a national title as a player with the Orange in 2003 alongside Carmelo Anthony. He was also a longtime assistant at the school before becoming head coach at Siena. This season, McNamara led the Saints to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years, nearly upsetting No. 1 seed Duke. Siena finished the season 23-12 overall.