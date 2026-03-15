Silas Demary injury update: Dan Hurley reveals latest on UConn guard after St. John's loss

UConn guard Silas Demary Jr. suffered a “mild sprain” during Saturday’s loss to St. John’s in the Big East Tournament championship, Huskies head coach Dan Hurley said after the game. Demary went to the locker room during the second half, came back and then left again.

Demary went down with about nine minutes left in Saturday’s game and was holding his left foot and ankle area. He headed back to the locker room under his own power before returning at the 5:54-mark, but went back once again with the help of his teammates. It’s unclear what his exact injury is.

However, Hurley said there didn’t appear to be any swelling. Demary will undergo further testing on Sunday, but UConn is optimistic he avoided anything serious.

“I don’t even know if he got re-taped in the back when he came back out there,” Hurley said in his postgame press conference. “He just reappeared on the bench, and I went over to him and I said, ‘You good?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’ The first thing I just had heard that it was a very mild sprain with no swelling. Obviously, we’ll take precautions with an X-ray. Keep your fingers crossed, but hopefully, it’s not something that lingers.”

In 31 minutes on Saturday, Demary had six points, two rebounds and two assists, along with two steals. He entered Saturday’s title game leading UConn with 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals while adding 11 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Silas Demary is in his first season at UConn after spending two years at Georgia. He’s coming off a career year as a sophomore as he averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs.

Saturday’s Big East title game marked the third matchup between UConn and St. John’s this year. The Red Storm won the first showdown Feb. 6, 81-72, but the Huskies dominated Round 2 in a 72-40 victory in Storrs.

St. John’s won the rubber match, though, and did so in dominant fashion. The Red Storm held UConn without a field goal for the final 8:03 of Saturday’s game en route to the 72-52 victory at Madison Square Garden. The Johnnies started the game on a 10-0 run and added a 13-0 run in the second half as part of a complete effort to win a second consecutive Big East Tournament title.