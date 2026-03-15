Silas Demary injury update: UConn guard to locker room in Big East title game vs. St. John's

UConn guard Silas Demary Jr. headed to the locker room after suffering an injury against St. John’s in the Big East Tournament title game. He appeared to hurt his leg during the second half.

Demary went down after attempting a layup with just over nine minutes to play in the game. He stayed down on the court, holding his left foot and ankle area, as the trainers came out to attend to him with 9:06 left.

Demary then headed back to the locker room under his own power. At the 5:54-mark, he checked back into the game after returning to the bench, signaling he was good to go as UConn fought for a Big East title at Madison Square Garden. However, he later was carried off the court and again headed back to the locker room.

At the time of his departure, Demary had six points to go with two rebounds, two assists and two steals. He entered Saturday’s championship game leading UConn with 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals while adding 11 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Silas Demary is in his first season at UConn after spending two years at Georgia. He’s coming off a career year as a sophomore as he averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs.

Saturday’s Big East title game marks the third matchup between UConn and St. John’s this year. The Red Storm won the first showdown Feb. 6, 81-72, but the Huskies dominated Round 2 in a 72-40 victory in Storrs.

That set the stage for Saturday’s championship game at Madison Square Garden. After UConn’s semifinal win over Seton Hall, Dan Hurley acknowledged what his team would be up against and predicted it would be a “death match” with so much at stake.

“I just think both programs have really pushed each other the whole year,” Hurley said Friday postgame. “We’re a 29-win team, they’re a 27-win team. I mean, two of the best teams in the country. Obviously it’s going to be a death match for the Big East championship.

“But also, you know, both of us have really delivered for this league in a year where this league needs a game like this tomorrow night that everyone that’s a basketball fan’s going to be dialed into. So, yeah, it’s exciting. You knew there was going to be a third round and here we are.”