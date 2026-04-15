Silas Demary set to return to UConn Basketball for 2026-27 season

UConn Basketball continues to do pretty well with player retention this offseason, as guard Silas Demary Jr. became the second player to take to social media to announce that he’s returning to the Huskies for the 2026-27 season.

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The 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard hails from Raleigh, North Carolina and originally committed to Georgia out of high school, where he was ranked the No. 74 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He would go on to appear in 70 games over two seasons with the Bulldogs before entering the Transfer Portal.

Following his career at UGA, Demary would join the Huskies ahead of the 2025-26 season. This past year, he appeared in 39 games (38 starts) and averaged 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game for the Huskies. Along with that, he also shot 44.6% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc

Demary joins the list of Huskies to announce their return to the program this offseason, and you can check out the latest on UConn Basketball’s offseason moves right here in our Transfer Portal Tracker.



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