Skip Johnson opens up on Oklahoma's historic run to College World Series title

Skip Johnson opened up on the improbable run by Oklahoma to win the College World Series, taking it one pitch at a time. It’s a cliche mantra, but it really worked out for the Sooners in 2026.

Oklahoma beat No. 5 North Carolina in three games to win their first national championship in over three decades. Going from one-and-done in the SEC Tournament to champions of college baseball was quite the run.

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It was all about confidence and belief in one another, per Johnson. How that carries over into next season remains to be seen, but this is a run that will be remembered in Norman forever.

“They really got really confident, and that was one deal,” Johnson said on Sirius XM. “They were really selfless, that was the other deal. They had the right attitude, you know, how they went about their business, and I think the biggest thing for me was … those kids … it’s pretty amazing to listen to them and how they stayed in the process as well, one pitch at a time, it was incredible.

“What’s funny is, we have a little man named Trey Gambill on our team. They call him Uncle, and it might have started at Arkansas … I really believe when everybody kind of came together, I’m talking about the pitching staff and the everyday players, and the pitching staff kind of came together. It’s kind of when Trey Gambill made it okay if the pitcher went out and gave up runs and (it) wasn’t perfect, and that’s when they all said, ‘You know what, if we’re gonna go out and if we get hit in the mouth, we’ll go pick you up,’ and they did.”

Johnson has been in charge for nine years, consistently making it into the field. Oklahoma also made the College World Series in 2022, only to finish runner-up. Four seasons later, the moment finally came for Johnson. He’s a championship-winning head coach following the 13-2 win over the Tar Heels.

Oklahoma fell to LSU in the SEC Tournament before having a journey in the NCAA Atlanta Regional. Ultimately, they went 5-1 against The Citadel and Georgia Tech to advance to the Lawrence Super Regional. From there, they beat Kansas 8-1 and 13-2 to get to Omaha.

The Sooners didn’t look back, only losing one game in the College World Series. That was Game 2 of the finals vs. UNC. It’s the third national title in Oklahoma history.