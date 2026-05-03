SMU gets No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Brewster in for official visit

The recruitment of Cedar Hill (Texas) Five-Star Plus+ defensive lineman Jalen Brewster appears to be far from over.

The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle has been committed to Texas Tech since October, but he continues to give other programs a look heading into the summer. He took an official visit to Indiana last weekend. SMU is taking a swing this time around.

Rhett Lashlee and the Mustangs are right down the road from Brewster and they’ve been involved in his process for some time. While they haven’t been considered a true top contender, they’ve remained in the picture and got Brewster in gear for an OV photoshoot this weekend:

According to SMU insider Billy Embody, this isn’t Brewster’s first trip to the Hilltop this year. The ACC program has swung away with the local superstar and Brewster was also on campus last month.

In addition to the Mustangs and Indiana, Florida has been in hot pursuit of the top-ranked lineman. He’s taken a pair of trips to Gainesville this year. Miami has also worked to stay in contention this spring.

The Mustangs have four commits in their 2027 class to date: Tyler (Texas) four-star wide receiver Trey Haralson, Benton (La.) four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler, Texarkana (Texas) Texas High four-star interior offensive lineman Qua Ford and Houston Cy Ranch three-star DL Amari Vickerson.

It’ll be a tall task to flip Brewster away from Texas Tech, despite him taking visits elsewhere. The Red Raiders have flexed some serious muscle on the recruiting trail under head coach Joey McGuire, and he won’t be keen on letting the plug-and-play game-wrecker head somewhere besides Lubbock.

“It’s all about the people really,” Brewster previously said of TTU when speaking with Rivals. “The culture out there is different. The players play all together … It’s really exciting knowing they went from being a nobody to now being a top contender.”

Jalen Brewster Scouting Summary

Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously wrote this of Brewster, who continues to sit atop the Rivals300 rankings:

“Uber-athletic defensive line prospect with true game-wrecking ability. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 300 pounds prior to his junior season. Tests as an elite athlete in the combine setting, easily cracking 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Carries that athleticism over to the field where he has flashes of dominance on Friday nights. Lines up all over the defensive line for Cedar Hill (Texas) while facing top competition. Dangerous pass rusher from any spot. Combines explosive get-off with the movement skills of a much smaller player, carrying elite testing numbers directly onto the field. Consistently collapses pockets and disrupts plays before they develop.

…Has legitimate game-wrecking moments on film. The quickness to dart into the backfield and the speed to hunt down ball carriers is eye-popping. May not possess premier length. Father was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Tracking as the top defensive line prospect early on in the 2027 cycle with the upside to be an early NFL Draft pick.”