SMU is moving future home games against Oklahoma & LSU to AT&T Stadium

SMU is moving its home games vs. Oklahoma in 2027 and LSU in 2029 to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, sources told On3. It will be the first time the Mustangs have played in the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium since their Pony Express days in the 1980s.

SMU moved the two marquee nonconference games for branding and revenue opportunities, sources said. Gerald J. Ford Stadium, located on SMU’s campus, only has a capacity of 33,200, compared to 80,000 for AT&T Stadium.

The SMU-Oklahoma game will be played Sept. 11, 2027, at AT&T Stadium, completing a home-and-home series with the Sooners. OU won the first meeting 28-11 in Norman in 2023.

The first game of SMU’s home-and-home series with LSU is 2028 in Baton Rouge with the Sept. 1, 2029 game at AT&T Stadium. The 2028 game between the Tigers and Mustangs will be their first meeting since 1934.

During its most successful stretch in school history, SMU previously played all of its home games from 1979-86 at Texas Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium before AT&T Stadium.

During that eight-year span, the Mustangs had seven winning seasons, including four consecutive years with double-digit victories. Led by the Pony Express – running backs Eric Dickerson and Craig James – SMU ranked No. 5 in the final AP Poll in 1981 and finished No. 2 in 1982.

The Mustangs also finished No. 12 in 1983 and No. 8 in 1984, the school’s highest ranking until they were ranked No. 12 in the final 2024 AP Poll under current coach Rhett Lashlee.

Under Lashlee, SMU has enjoyed a recent resurgence. SMU reached its first College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. In 2023 and 2024, the Mustangs had consecutive 10-3 seasons, their first back-to-back seasons with 10 or more wins since 1981-84.