SMU unveils new 'Kevin Jennings Recovery Center' on campus

SMU unveiled the “Kevin Jennings Recovery Center” on campus in honor of current Mustangs QB Kevin Jennings. The veteran signal caller received a rare honor being a current player and having his name on a new building, due to generous donors Ann and Malcolm Holland.

“Inspired by Jennings’ vision for future Mustangs, the Kevin Jennings Recovery Center was made possible through the generous support of SMU alumni Ann and Malcolm Holland, ’82,” the release read. “The center reflects Jennings’ commitment to ensuring future generations of Mustang student-athletes have access to the same championship-level recovery resources found across the nation’s elite athletic programs.

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“The center will feature two dedicated recovery spaces equipped with state-of-the-art recovery equipment, providing student-athletes with a space to recover physically and mentally throughout the demands of a collegiate season.”

Last season, Jennings threw for 3,641 yards, 26 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 66.1% completion percentage. He added four touchdowns on the ground.

Over the course of his career, Jennings has had solid numbers, particularly in the last two years as the starter for SMU. Jennings has 7,709 yards, 55 touchdowns, 26 interceptions, a 65% completion percentage, 559 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

“Kevin Jennings is not talked about enough. Kevin Jennings is not talked about enough as the best quarterback in the ACC,” SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee said on Sirius XM. “He’s not talked about enough as a Heisman candidate, a top five, 10 quarterback in the country. I think people get lazy and they start putting out lists and they go to the same normal name brands, they look for certain names, they look for hot transfers, and they just throw stuff out, and they overlook the fact that he’s the winningest returning quarterback in the ACC.

“He’s got the number one winning percentage of any Power Four quarterback returning in America. He’s 19-7, that’s a .731 winning percentage. Him and the quarterback at Houston are tied with that. He’s got the third most wins of any returning P4 in the country at 19, okay, only Noah at Arizona, who he beat last year, has one more and Rocco Becht, has the most of Power Four quarterbacks.”

Jennings led SMU to the ACC Championship Game in 2024, aiding them to the College Football Playoff as well. While they missed out on both last fall, Jennings has the skillset, per Lashlee, to get them back to the bracket and make some noise.