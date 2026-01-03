SMU upsets No. 12 North Carolina behind dominant second half run

No. 12 North Carolina‘s seven-game win streak came to an end Saturday afternoon in Dallas. SMU took down the Tar Heels 97-83 in Dallas to hand Carolina its first loss since Nov. 27 (Michigan State).

Prior to Saturday’s victory against North Carolina, SMU had lost 12 consecutive games to ranked opponents. Its last win came against No. 6 Houston on Feb. 9, 2022.

The game was knotted at 39 apiece at halftime, but Andy Enfield‘s Mustangs completely dominated the second half. SMU outscored Carolina 58-44 in the second period to improve to 1-0 in ACC play, 12-2 overall. North Carolina fell to 13-1 (1-1) with the loss.

SMU senior guard Boopie Miller was the star of the show for the Mustangs, scoring 27 points on 10/13 shooting from the field. He also recorded 12 assists and dished out just two turnovers. It marked Miller’s fifth double-double of the season (second consecutive game).

“I just know the work I put in each and every night,” Miller said postgame. “My coaches and teammates give me that confidence to shoot those type of shots. I feel like my team came out and played as hard as they can and we came out and got the win.”

This story will be updated…