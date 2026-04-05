Solo Ball injury update: Dan Hurley offers notable news on UConn guard ahead of National Championship

UConn guard Solo Ball is dealing with a foot sprain following the Huskies’ Final Four win over Illinois. He was in a walking boot on Sunday and will not practice with the team, head coach Dan Hurley said.

His status for Monday’s national championship game against Michigan is unclear. Ball averages 12.9 points and 3.1 rebounds for UConn.

The UConn guard said that the injury occurred while getting caught in a screen with teammate Tarris Reed. He was able to get through the game with “adrenaline.”

“I’m feeling all right right now,” he said, via ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “I’m doing everything I can to prepare for tomorrow.”

Ball has been a mainstay in the Huskies lineup of the past three seasons, including starting every game for Hurley’s squad over the past two seasons. He scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers during the win over Illinois and has scored 10 or more points in every game since the Sweet 16.

He already has one national championship to his credit as a freshman. Now, Ball has the opportunity to win two in three seasons regardless if he suits up.

UConn isn’t the only team dealing with injuries. Notably, Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg was injured during the Wolverines’ Final Four game vs. Arizona. At first, it appeared to be an ankle injury after rolling it off the foot of a defender in the first half. As it turns out, however, he’s dealing with an MCL sprain, too.

Lendeborg was able to return and while the Wolverines were able to get it done, his status heading into Monday night is still up in the air. Entering Saturday night’s contest, Lendeborg averaging a team-best 15.2 points, to go along with 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

Both squads will hope to have their star player back for the national title game, which is set for Monday night at 8:50 p.m. ET. The game will air live on TBS, truTV and HBO Max.