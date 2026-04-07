Solo Ball injury update: Dan Hurley reveals latest on UConn guard ahead of national championship

Sunday, one day before UConn took on Michigan in the national championship, Solo Ball was seen in a boot. He is dealing with a sprained foot suffered in the Final Four, and Dan Hurley had the latest on his status ahead of tip-off.

Ball suffered the injury in Friday’s victory over Illinois at Lucas Oil Stadium. He appeared to get caught up with teammate Tarris Reed and landed awkwardly on his foot. He was later diagnosed with a sprain, but made it clear he planned to play Monday.

Hurley said if Monday’s game was in the regular season, Ball likely would not play. But given what’s at stake with a title on the line, he’ll give it a go. UConn listed him as a starter when lineups dropped Monday evening.

“A little banged up,” Hurley told CBS’ Tracy Wolfson. “Obviously, you know, uncomfortable. If it [was] a regular season game, probably not going. We’ll see how he looks early, but he’s a very tough guy. Very determined guy. This is for all the marbles.”

Ball plays an important role for UConn and is a reason the Huskies are back in the national title game. He headed into Monday night’s game averaging 12.9 points – which ranks third on the roster – along with 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

However, after suffering his injury against Illinois, Solo Ball did not participate in practice on Sunday and continued to receive treatment. Earlier Monday, Wolfson reported Ball intended to play Monday against Michigan, although he – like Wolverines star Yaxel Lendeborg – would not be fully healthy.

“We spoke with him yesterday, he was in a walking boot and he got twisted up with Tarris Reed in that first half,” Wolfson said on the pregame show. “He, too, was really struggling to practice at all yesterday. Then, he returned and he went through around-the-clock treatment, as well. I had a chance to speak with some UConn representatives who said he did not participate, but he did participate in walk-throughs this morning. They feel comfortable with him, as well.

“Certainly not 100% either, but he will be out here and he will give it all he can because, again, this is a national championship game. But certainly, these injuries, something to watch for both of these teams.”

Monday night marked UConn’s third national championship game appearance in the last four seasons. Tip-off was set for 8:50 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.