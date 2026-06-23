Some around college football may still be rubbing their eyes, but not Curt Cignetti and his Indiana football team

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- BASEBALL 2026 college baseball transfer portal tracker: Latest entries, commitments
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING 5-star OL Albert Simien commits Friday – inside the three-team race as decision closes in
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Texas moves into the lead for touted defensive line target nearing a decision
- OKLAHOMA SOONERSHow Oklahoma's run to College World Series title was 'improbable'
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