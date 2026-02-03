Son of Bob Knight, Pat, resigns as Marian head coach

Pat Knight has resigned as the head coach of Marian, an NAIA program, the school announced. Knight is the son of legendary college basketball head coach Bob. This was just his second season at Marian, producing poor results during the 2025-2026 campaign.

“I quit today,” Knight told IndyStar on Monday evening. “They wanted me to fire a staff member, and I didn’t want to. When the administration starts trying to tell you what to do, nah, I’ve been there before.”

This past weekend saw Knight go on a rant we used to see from his father. A call went against Marian, instantly seeing Knight get in the face of officials. Before getting too many words out, an ejection was handed to him.

The confrontation did not stop there, though. Knight made sure his piece was known all the way through his exit off the court. You can check out the full sequence here.

On-court incident or not, Marian held a 5-17 overall record, going 2-10 in conference play. Saturday’s game vs. Goshen College extended the losing streak to eight games. To find Marian’s last victory, you have to move your calendar back to December, coming on the 19th vs. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Wednesday will be the first game in the post-Knight era. Mount Vernon Nazarene University finds itself on the schedule, a game taking place at home for Marian.

More on coaching career of Pat Knight

Knight first coached in college basketball under his father, joining the Indiana staff in 1999. He served as an assistant for two seasons before making the move to Akron. Not too much time was spent in Ohio before once again working under Bob, this time in Lubbock with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

When Bob retired, Texas Tech turned to Knight to be the program’s next head coach. Knight had previously worked as an assistant and the associate head coach. Given the sudden nature of Bob’s retirement, the transition was viewed as a smooth one.

Unfortunately, there was not much success at Texas Tech. Knight finished with a 50-61 overall record, never making the NCAA Tournament. His best postseason performance came in 2010, making the NIT quarterfinals.

Lamar then picked up Knight, where a Southland regular season and tournament championship was won. The Cardinals played in the NCAA First Four before getting bounced. Things then went incredibly downhill from there, only winning six games over the next two seasons, getting fired in 2014. Knight has not picked up a Division I job since, breaking his 10-year hiatus from coaching with the Marian job.