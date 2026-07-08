Sonny Dykes predicts Baylor's DJ Lagway will be 'one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12'

The Big 12 has had plenty of quarterback movement this offseason, from the saga involving Texas Tech gunslinger Brendan Sorsby, to the departure of TCU‘s Josh Hoover, to the arrival of Florida transfer DJ Lagway at Baylor. Each could have a significant influence on the outcome of the conference title race.

And TCU coach Sonny Dykes had positive things to say about Lagway, in particular, when discussing his program’s rivalry with Baylor. The former Five-Star Plus+ prospect is looking to revitalize his career after a rough 2025 campaign at Florida.

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“Speaking of Baylor, I think obviously everybody in the country tried to recruit DJ Lagway the first time,” Dykes said at Big 12 Media Days. “He had some really, really bright moments at Florida. Did some really, really impressive things. Really talented young man.”

DJ Lagway is coming off a season in which he threw for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns. But he also threw 14 interceptions, proving to be a liability in some crucial moments in key games.

Can he turn things around? Dykes sees one obvious reason that could happen and made a prediction of sorts.

“Jake Spavital, Baylor’s offensive coordinator, is a really sharp coach, and I think Jake will bring out the best in him,” Dykes said. “And I would expect him to have a big year and be one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12.”

Will an improved DJ Lagway be enough to flip the script in a rivalry that has gone TCU’s way more often than not in the last decade? The Horned Frogs have won nine of the last 11 meetings in the series, dating back to 2015.

Dykes will certainly be hoping to keep that run of form rolling in 2026, even if DJ Lagway proves to be a dynamic playmaker at the quarterback position for the Bears. He’s happy to be part of the rivalry in an era when many such rivalries are disappearing.

Lagway only adds some extra juice to things. That’s a positive.

“I think, look, that’s what makes college football great and unique and different are those rivalries, are those games that our fans remember going to when they were students at TCU and their parents went to,” Dykes said. “All that stuff is really, really, really important.

“It’s important for us to do everything we can to maintain those rivalries. Just because of the way conferences are now, many of those don’t exist. It’s a shame that they don’t. It’s a shame that conference realignment has changed some of that, but we have to do everything we can to hold onto them.”