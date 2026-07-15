Sophomore standout Lance Jackson believes Texas' edges are both the most versatile group on Texas, and the best in the nation

Versatility has been the name of the game for Texas edge rusher Lance Jackson.

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Born into a family of athletes, including a college football-playing dad, a volleyball mother and current NFL pass rusher Landon Jackson as his brother, Lance believes he’s the very best in the family. At least that’s what he told 3rd & Longhorn in a video uploaded last night.

‘I’d have to say me. I’m the young guy. I got to look at everybody else, got to see my brother grow up. I think it’s me,” Jackson said when asked about the best athlete in his family.

He’s got a good argument. Outside of ending the recruiting cycle in 2025 as the No. 2 edge in the nation, Jackson’s first love was on the diamond, pitching and playing third base throughout high school. He was a top-100 player in Texas in the class of 2025 and claims it was both his first love and allowed him to throw 70+ yard Hail Marys for Pleasant Grove in Texarkana.

That type of athleticism bled onto the football field in year 1, where, as a freshman, Jackson was sixth in pressures and second among players in his recruiting class in snaps.

Now, entering year two as an assumed starter opposite superstar edge Colin Simmons, Jackson believes his versatility, and that of the edge rusher room as a whole, is the best on the entire team.

“Our whole edge room is super versatile. Everybody can do everything,” Jackson said. “You’re going to see our whole edge room switch up a lot of things, dropping.”

Jackson would continue.

“I feel like our edge room is the best in the country,” Jackson said. “No one’s going to be able to stop us this year. Coach (LaAllan Clark) teaches us about dark room mentality. That’s really everything. If you’re in a dark room, what are you going to do with it? How are you going to get out?”

Lance credits a lot of his success to his brother, Landon, who is entering his second year on the Buffalo Bills.

But it’s new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, and the culture head coach Steve Sarkisian has laid in Austin, that keeps Jackson motivated as he looks to take a major leap in year two.

“I feel like it’s, at the end of the day, who can you trust? Trust is a big factor. If we build our culture, you can trust the men beside you, we can go a long way,” Jackson said.

That trust has allowed Jackson to continue to learn and be molded by Clark and Muschamp, noting that Clark has helped him add more speed to his pass rush game.

For Muschamp, Jackson notes how much juice he brought to Texas as early as the first day he came to campus.

Jackson is set to step into the starting defensive end role left for him by the graduating Ethan Burke, and with the staff and defense around him, he’s one of Texas’ easiest projectable breakout candidates in 2026.