South Carolina guard Eli Ellis plans to enter transfer portal

South Carolina guard Eli Ellis plans to enter the transfer portal, he told On3.

The 6-foot freshman averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game this season for the Gamecocks. He shot 38.6% from the field and 28% from three.

Ellis scored in double figures in 12 games this season, including a season-high 20 points against Southern Miss.

He won back-to-back MVP honors at Overtime Elite (GA), averaging over 30 points per game in both his junior and senior seasons.

A native of Hickory, NC, Ellis has built a following of over 2 million across his social media platforms (Instagram, TikTok, X).

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Ellis was the No. 71 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He was also ranked as the No. 21 shooting guard. The Rivals Industry Ranking is a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

When Ellis initially chose South Carolina out of high school, he selected the Gamecocks over offers from College of Charleston, VCU, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech.

More on Ellis

Rivals’ National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Ellis for years. Here’s what he wrote about him in high school:

You can see the skill set, but what he brings to the table is unwavering confidence. Eli Ellis wants the ball in the biggest of situations, and he has the feeling that he will be able to get the job done no matter what is at hand.

Ellis has deep range on his jump shot, and that is what his game plays off of. He is capable of pulling up from 30-35 feet, in game, and defenses have the press on him to respect that. Ellis is a confident ball handler in the half-court, he is able to attack bad footwork and off-balanced defenders to get to his spots.

Ellis plays with great balance. He is able to pull up the second he feels he has an opening to shoot. Ellis has a repeatable load and a consistent release with his shot. Throughout his career, he will continue to have questions about his size and athleticism. And those have been questions he has had throughout his career.

While the defensive questions will need to be addressed, Ellis brings a toughness to the table as well as an understanding of footwork and angles. Ellis is a bonafide top-100 prospect, he has played varsity basketball since the sixth grade and has continued to produce numbers each step of the way.









