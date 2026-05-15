South Carolina hires Wisconsin legend Sam Dekker as assistant coach

South Carolina is hiring Wisconsin legend Sam Dekker as an assistant coach, the program announced on Friday. Dekker, who was a two-time All-Big Ten selection at Wisconsin, formerly played under now South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris. Paris served as an assistant at Wisconsin from 2010-2017.

Dekker was previously playing for Spanish professional club Joventut Badalona as recently as this season. He has no previous coaching experience, but now lands on an SEC bench.

“Development of each player’s individual abilities is as important now as it has ever been in college basketball,” Paris said, via a release. “Sam’s unique experiences and skill set will allow him to have a tremendous impact on our players and program immediately. He is a winner through and through, and I am thrilled to add him to our staff as an assistant coach. I know he can’t wait to get to work, and neither can I. Please join me in welcoming Coach Dekker to Gamecock Nation!”

Dekker, who was named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball in 2012, established himself as one of the winningest players in program history. He was a key contributor on Wisconsin‘s 2014 and 2015 Final Four teams, being named an All-Big Ten selection both years. He was then selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Sam Dekker releases statement about joining South Carolina program

Dekker has appeared in 201 career NBA games, but has really made his name known internationally. He was named All-EuroCup Second Team in 2023, won the FIBA Europe Cup Championship in 2022, won the British Basketball League Championship in 2023 and 2024, was named BBL MVP in 2023, and BBL Finals MVP in 2024.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of Gamecock basketball,” Dekker said, via the release. “I’m so grateful to Coach Paris for trusting me with this role, and I take it very seriously. The decision to transition from player to coach is not one I took lightly, but joining Coach Paris and this program was a dream opportunity.

“I am thrilled to return to the college game and compete at such a high level in the SEC. My 11 years as a pro have provided so many experiences with amazing players, coaches and styles. Some of my best memories as a player were competing in two Final Fours with Coach Paris, and I look forward to doing that with him again. My goal is to win in March and give our players the best opportunity for success on and off the court.”

South Carolina is seeking a return to relevance in the SEC under Paris. Over the past two seasons, the Gamecocks are 25-39 and have not made the NCAA Tournament.