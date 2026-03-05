South Carolina losing key piece of its lineup to season-ending injury

Just when it seemed South Carolina had escaped its injury woes, head coach Paul Mainieri delivered more tough news on Wednesday.

Mainieri announced that junior catcher Reese Moore will undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season, following the Gamecocks’ 4-1 victory over Charleston Southern.

“There’s a surgery (the doctors) need to do to give him long-term health. It hasn’t been scheduled yet, and that’s why I didn’t want to say anything about it before,” Mainieri said. “It wasn’t even decided that he was going to have this surgery. Now, it’s been decided he’s going to have this surgery, but we don’t know when it’s going to be.”

Moore’s time at South Carolina has been plagued by injuries since he first arrived on campus. He missed the entire fall after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. However, that single procedure wasn’t enough to keep him fully healthy.

“The damage in his knee was a little more extensive than just cleaning it up a little bit,” Mainieri said. “Gavin Braland had the same surgery, but his was really kind of routine, if there’s such a thing, a routine meniscus tear, and they cleaned up his knee. But Reese’s was worse.”

Moore appeared in eight games this season, starting six of them as the Gamecocks’ designated hitter. He often hit in the middle of the lineup, taking over the three-hole spot before the injury struck.

He’ll finish the year hitting .318 with one home run, three RBI and a .879 OPS in 22 at-bats. This leaves South Carolina with three catchers on its roster, including Talmadge LeCroy, Jake Randolph and Gavin Braland.

“We’ve lost the guy that really was our three-hole hitter there and was doing a good job for us,” Mainieri said. So it’s just something we have to deal with.”

Since Moore appeared in only a handful of games, he should qualify for a medical redshirt this season, which would give him two additional years of eligibility. LeCroy faced a similar situation last year, suffering a season-ending injury after just 17 games, making the cutoff by a single game.

Moore previously spent three seasons at Iowa, where he made the Big Ten All-Freshman team/All-Big Ten third team in 2024 and All-Big Ten first team in 2025. He hit .296 with 14 homers and 77 RBI in 365 career at-bats with the Hawkeyes.

South Carolina will begin a three-game series with Princeton, starting on Saturday with a doubleheader. First pitch for Game 1 will be at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+.

