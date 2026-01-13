South Carolina quarterback Air Noland has signed with Memphis out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Noland contributed for the Gamecocks in one season.

Noland originally signed with Ohio State out of high school. But in a crowded quarterback room in 2024 he did not see any playing time. He transferred to South Carolina following the season.

At South Carolina, Air Noland was stuck behind entrenched starter LaNorris Sellers. He played very sparingly, going 2-of-3 passing for 13 yards. He entered the transfer portal this winter as a result.

Prior to enrolling at Ohio State, Air Noland was one of the nation’s top recruits. He was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 59 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 5 quarterback in the class and the No. 9 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes.

In high school, Noland was also an Elite 11 finalist and he played in the 2024 All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He threw for 10,000 yards and 100 touchdowns including 4,095 and 55 TDs as a junior in 2022. He led Langston Hughes to a 15-0 record and the Georgia Class 6-A state championship in 2022.

Air Noland can replace AJ Hill

The Air Noland addition is big for Memphis because it can help backfill some lost depth in the transfer portal. Memphis quarterback AJ Hill previously committed to transfer to the Arkansas Razorbacks, On3 has learned. He will be following head coach Ryan Silverfield to Arkansas.

Hill played his high school football at Houston County in Warner Robins, Georgia. There, he had been a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025. Hill was the 233rd-ranked player overall and the 17th-ranked quarterback in that recruiting cycle. He chose to go to Memphis over several SEC schools, including Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Coming out of high school, Charles Power shared his insight into Hill.

In his one season for Memphis, AJ Hill played in just two games. In that limited time, he would complete 59.4 percent of his passes for 223 yards and one touchdown to one interception. That was on 32 total pass attempts.

On3’s Dan Morrison also contributed to this report.