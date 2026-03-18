South Carolina the latest school to offer Brayden Bailey, son of NFL legend Champ Bailey

Add Champ Bailey to the list of former NFL greats with sons who double as talented high school football prospects.

The first-ballot Hall of Famer who played for the Washington Commanders and later Denver Broncos apparently has some good genes running in the family. Bailey’s son, Brayden Bailey, is a fast-rising prospect in the 2028 class out of Holy Innocents Episcopal School in the Atlanta area.

Like his dad, Brayden is a two-way player who stars at receiver and cornerback. And colleges are beginning to take notice. Earlier this spring, Florida Atlantic gave Bailey his first Division I offer. Georgia Tech followed suit. And on Wednesday, Bailey got his first SEC offer from South Carolina while visiting for the team’s spring practice.

Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray and assistant Dre Bly — himself a longtime NFL player and teammate of Champ’s with the Denver Broncos — were the ones to deliver it to him.

The younger Bailey finished up his sophomore year this past fall, seeing significant varsity action for the second year in a row. He did a little bit of everything for the Golden Bears, playing receiver and cornerback, as well as returning kicks.

On the offensive side, he hauled 19 passes for 387 yards — averaging more than 20 yards per reception — as well as eight touchdowns. Conversely, he was a lockdown defender in the secondary with 40 tackles and two interceptions, both of which went for touchdowns. He also added a kick return for a score and averaged better than 23.5 yards per return for the season.

Bailey is a dynamo on the track as well, running a 10.58 100 meters earlier this week and a 22.39 200. Later this month, the 5-foot-9 speedster is set to see FAU, Georgia and Texas A&M as his recruitment begins to heat up.