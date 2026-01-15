Ole Miss linebacker transfer commit Chris Jones has flipped his portal commitment to Florida State, On3 has learned. Jones originally committed to the Rebels on Jan. 5.

Flipping Jones from Ole Miss is a massive recruiting win for the Seminoles. He’s been highly productive since entering the college level, including a monster season last year.

He finished the 2025 season with a whopping 133 tackles, including 51 solo, two PBU, 3.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumbles. This comes after posting 46 total tackles as a true freshman in 2024.

In two seasons worth of production at Southern Miss, Jones has totaled 179 total tackles, 76 solo, three PBUs, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions. He’ll look to continue that production at Ole Miss under defensive-minded head coach Pete Golding.

Before college, Jones was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 1,511 overall player in his class.

