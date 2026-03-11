Sporting News reveals 2025-26 All-American basketball teams, headlined by freshman stars
The Sporting News has released its annual All-American teams for the 2025-26 campaign and it is littered with freshman. The Class of 2025 had an outsized impact on college basketball this season and it certainly shows in the postseason awards.
Leading the way on the first team were a trio of freshmen. Duke big man Cameron Boozer led the way, averaging 22.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He helped guide the Blue Devils to an almost certain No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
But he was hotly pursued by BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, who many expect to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Dybantsa averaged 24.7 points per game, to go along with 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He also just dropped 40 in BYU’s first game in the Big 12 Tournament.
Finally, Arkansas star Darius Acuff rounds out the list of freshman earning first-team All-American honors. He averaged 22.0 points per game, to go along with 6.2 assists per contest. He is the first player since Pete Maravich to lead the league in scoring and assists.
As for the rest of the regular season All-American teams, Florida star Thomas Haugh appears on the second team, with the Gators poised to defend their national title later this month. Texas Tech boasts a pair of honorees in forward JT Toppin and point guard Christian Anderson.
It’s a guard-heavy list on the second and third teams, with seven of 10 five selections coming from the point guard ranks. You can view the complete list of 2025-26 All-Americans from Sporting News below.
First Team All-Americans
PG Darius Acuff, Arkansas
SF AJ Dybantasa, BYU
PF Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
PF Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
PF Cameron Boozer, Duke
Second Team
PG Braden Smith, Purdue
PG Kingston Flemings, Houston
PG Keaton Wagler, Illinois
SF Thomas Haugh, Florida
PF JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Third Team
PG Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
PG Jaden Bradley, Arizona
PG Jeremy Fears, Michigan State
PG Labaron Philon, Alabama
PF Caleb Wilson, North Carolina