Sporting News reveals 2025-26 All-American basketball teams, headlined by freshman stars

The Sporting News has released its annual All-American teams for the 2025-26 campaign and it is littered with freshman. The Class of 2025 had an outsized impact on college basketball this season and it certainly shows in the postseason awards.

Leading the way on the first team were a trio of freshmen. Duke big man Cameron Boozer led the way, averaging 22.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He helped guide the Blue Devils to an almost certain No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

But he was hotly pursued by BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, who many expect to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Dybantsa averaged 24.7 points per game, to go along with 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He also just dropped 40 in BYU’s first game in the Big 12 Tournament.

Finally, Arkansas star Darius Acuff rounds out the list of freshman earning first-team All-American honors. He averaged 22.0 points per game, to go along with 6.2 assists per contest. He is the first player since Pete Maravich to lead the league in scoring and assists.

As for the rest of the regular season All-American teams, Florida star Thomas Haugh appears on the second team, with the Gators poised to defend their national title later this month. Texas Tech boasts a pair of honorees in forward JT Toppin and point guard Christian Anderson.

It’s a guard-heavy list on the second and third teams, with seven of 10 five selections coming from the point guard ranks. You can view the complete list of 2025-26 All-Americans from Sporting News below.

First Team All-Americans

PG Darius Acuff, Arkansas

SF AJ Dybantasa, BYU

PF Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

PF Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

PF Cameron Boozer, Duke

Second Team

PG Braden Smith, Purdue

PG Kingston Flemings, Houston

PG Keaton Wagler, Illinois

SF Thomas Haugh, Florida

PF JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Third Team

PG Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

PG Jaden Bradley, Arizona

PG Jeremy Fears, Michigan State

PG Labaron Philon, Alabama

PF Caleb Wilson, North Carolina