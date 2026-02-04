Sporting News unveils Way-Too-Early Composite Top 25 rankings for 2026 college football season

The college football season is done and over-with for 2025. Indiana stood tall above the rest, as the Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes in the national title game for the most shocking championship run in recent memory.

Now, we turn our attention to the 2026 campaign. Bill Bender of The Sporting News has released his Way-Too-Early Top 25 ahead of all the action, utilizing composite totals from sites like Athlon, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Yahoo Sports and On3.

The reigning champions in Curt Cignetti’s team won’t lead us to start. Instead, it’s a team they beat on their way towards their national title win, who’s looking for revenge in 2026. Check out the full Top 25 below.

Ohio State couldn’t go back to back, but it wasn’t without trying. They put together an incredible effort, only falling to the two teams who played for it all in Indiana and Miami.

Julian Sayin made it to New York for the Heisman Ceremony, and he’ll be back in 2026, along with Jeremiah Smith. It’s easy to expect big things from the Buckeyes.

Arch Manning is returning for another go-round. Texas won’t let it be for naught, as they’re surrounding him with stars all over the offensive side of the football.

Will it be enough? Time will tell, but after missing the College Football Playoff in 2025, the Longhorns will be more motivated than ever to get back to the 12-team dance.

Georgia hasn’t been able to get back to the national title game after dominating college football for a couple of seasons. Count out Kirby Smart at your own risk.

The Bulldogs have still captured multiple SEC titles in that time. They want more, and with Gunner Stockton coming back for another season, they can achieve it.

Curt Cignetti is building a monster. Indiana is fresh off completing their 16-0 championship season, but there’s no rest for the weary.

There isn’t doubt in anyone’s mind that the Hoosiers will be ready to compete once again next season. Fernando Mendoza will move on to the NFL, but TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover is a more than formidable replacement.

Dan Lanning has Oregon in the upper echelon. It feels like a national title is coming, but the Ducks have actually fallen to the past two national champions over the last two seasons in Ohio State and now Indiana.

Dante Moore coming back is a huge boost, even after landing Dylan Raiola in the transfer portal. Oregon should compete at the top of the food chain once again in 2026.

Notre Dame won ten consecutive games, but they couldn’t convince the selection committee to punch their ticket to the 12-team Playoff. Then, they opted not to participate in bowl season, focusing on 2026 instead.

It could payoff, with Marcus Freeman leading the way and quarterback CJ Carr returning. The Fighting Irish should, for all intents and purposes, be one of the best teams in the nation next season.

Texas Tech is trying to crash the party at the top of the college football world. They made their first impact this season, winning the Big 12 but falling to Oregon in their playoff game.

They have a big time transfer coming in at quarterback in Brendan Sorsby, and he’s expected to take them to the next level. We’ll see what the Red Raiders have in store for an encore in 2026.

It was a majorly impressive season for Mike Elko at Texas A&M this past year. Marcel Reed was great at quarterback, and the Aggies were able to host their own home playoff game.

They fell short, but there’s no reason to expect them not to be competitive again in 2026. Reed is returning, and if he takes another step, A&M could be dangerous inside the SEC and beyond.

The sting is real for Miami after losing in the national title game. The good news though? They have the horses to return in 2026.

The Canes have taken the steps under Mario Cristobal, elevating their game and returning to the top of the mountain. Carson Beck won’t be there, but Darian Mensah could be a heck of a replacement.

Oklahoma looked like one of the top teams in the nation to start the 2025 season. After a rollercoaster couple of weeks, kicked off by a hand injury to star quarterback John Mateer, the Sooners still salvaged their season, making it to the CFP but losing in the First Round.

Brent Venables has his quarterback returning for another go-round in 2026, and Oklahoma will be looking for their most success yet under their head coach in the SEC this time around. They’re flying a bit under the radar, but the sky is the limit for this team.

11. BYU (129)

12. LSU (115)

13. USC (113)

14. Michigan (110)

15. Ole Miss (105)

16. Alabama (102)

17. SMU (60)

18. Utah (56)

19. Louisville (50)

20. Penn State (49)

21. Iowa (46)

22. Washington (41)

23. Houston (35)

24. Missouri (22)

25. Tennessee (16)