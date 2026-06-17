St. Bonaventure transfer guard Dasonte Bowen commits to Penn State

St. Bonaventure transfer guard Dasonte Bowen has committed to Penn State, his agent CJ Ward of Lift Sports Management told On3.

The 6-foot-2 senior, who has been granted a fifth year of eligibility according to Ward, averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season.

Bowen’s season-high came against George Mason in the second round of the A-10 Tournament, when he scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds.

He began his career at Iowa, where he spent two seasons. For the Hawkeyes, he averaged 3.1 points per game as a freshman and 4.4 points per game as a sophomore before entering the transfer portal and spending the past two seasons at St. Bonaventure.

Bowen becomes Penn State’s fifth transfer addition this offseason, joining Alabama-Huntsville (DII) guard Thomas Allard (13.7 PPG), Davidson guard Roberts Blums (12.4 PPG), Miami (OH) guard Brant Byers (14.2 PPG), and Central Connecticut guard Jay Rodgers (11.0 PPG).

The Nittany Lions finished the 2025-26 season with a 12-20 overall record and placed 18th in the Big Ten.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.