St. John's guard Dylan Darling enters NCAA Transfer Portal

St. John’s guard Dylan Darling has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Darling made 35 appearances and 15 starts for the Red Storm this past season. He averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 21.3 minutes per game. He shot 39.8% from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc.

Darling’s most memorable moment at St. John’s came in the NCAA Tournament. After remaining scoreless for nearly the entirety of St. John’s second-round showdown against Kansas, Darling scored a buzzer-beating layup to propel the Red Storm to victory.

Before transferring to St. John’s and etching his name into March Madness lore, Darling spent one season at Idaho State. In his lone campaign with Tigers, he averaged 19.8 points and 5.7 assists per game, while shooting 44.1% from the floor.

For his efforts, he was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year. Darling began his collegiate career at Washington State, where he spent two years, including a medical redshirt season in the 2023-24 campaign.

Dylan Darling played high school basketball at Central Valley (WA), where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is the third St. John’s player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

St. John’s finished the 2025-26 season with a 30-7 overall record and an 18-2 mark in conference play. For the second consecutive season, the Red Storm won the Big East regular-season title and the conference tournament.

St. John’s historic season ended in the Sweet Sixteen in a loss against Duke. After the game, head coach Rick Pitino reflected on the Red Storm’s season.

“This team was one of the most unique teams I’ve had in 52 years,” Pitino said. “Never one argument amongst the players, impossible summer and regular season. Not one potential fight or somebody getting upset at somebody. I’ve never seen that in my 52 years.

“They were just the greatest kids in the world. They wanted to win so badly. They were willing to do anything to try and win. I’ll never have a team like this again with that type of attitude.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.