Stanford's Aden Valencia stuns Penn State's Shayne Van Ness to win NCAA Wrestling title

Aden Valencia, the No. 10 seed from Stanford, stunned all of Cleveland by handing Penn State’s Shayne Van Ness an 8-5 loss in sudden victory to win the national title. The top seed at 149 pounds was the overwhelming favorite and undefeated all year until Saturday.

Both wrestlers traded takedowns and wild scrambles. But Valencia, who became just the third national champion in Stanford wrestling history, out-paced and out-muscled Van Ness.

It took a lot for Valencia to muster this tournament run, considering the redshirt freshman was 21-7 coming into the NCAA Tournament. Not mention he went 3-3 during a redshirt year last season, his first on campus.

“Relief. That’s the first word that comes to mind, relief,” Valencia said. It’s been — I’ve talked about this in my previous interview, but it’s been a crazy season. It’s been a really up-and-down season. Even the year before that, I experienced some adversity in my personal life.

“Just to be able to put it all together and do the right things and go through the process and find my way here through, obviously, myself and the people around me, my coaches, my partners, my sister, my best friend back home, my parents — to be able to figure it out and do what I know I’m born to do and capable of doing, it’s just a relief.”

Van Ness is one of the most athletic wrestlers, pound for pound, in the country. Valencia simply said he had to dig deep because even he didn’t know how he was going to pull off a win. Plus, Van Ness beat him 10-4 earlier this season.

“He’s really hard to score on,” Valencia said. “He’s really hard to wrestle. He’s a guy that’s really dynamic. He’s athletic. He’s got an incredible gas tank, and he’s strong, which is a combination that you don’t see in many athletes. He’s honestly a freak …

“If I’m being honest, midway through the match, I wasn’t really sure how I was going to pull it off. I just knew I was. I believed in myself. I knew this was my time. I told myself that going out on the mat. I’m going to win, it’s just a matter of how. And I did. I’m really proud of myself.”

He may have surprised himself and the audience, but Valencia will forever be remember as a champion. He still has three years to boot.