Florida State baseball suffered a series sweep on Sunday against Stanford. And it did so in rather excruciating fashion, giving up the lead in the ninth inning with a walk-off grand slam.

The Seminoles actually took the lead in the top of the ninth inning before the Cardinal answered back. And it didn’t take long.

After pitcher Cade O’Leary had pitched two innings worth of action, giving up one run on two hits, Florida State opted to make a change in the bottom of the ninth inning. In stepped Brodie Purcell.

Purcell quickly surrendered a single to Stanford right fielder Brady Reynolds, then allowed another single to Jimmy Nati, putting two runners aboard. Purcell was lifted; he would later be tagged with the loss in the contest.

Replacing Purcell was Gabe Nard. Nard promptly walked Nolan Stoll to load the bases with no outs.

That set the stage for first baseman and leadoff hitter Rintaro Sasaki. All he had to do was put the ball in play and it likely would have resulted in a win.

But what’s a sacrifice fly or an RBI lineout when you can mash a game-winning grand slam? Sasaki took two balls, then launched a shot to deep left field. The ball went 397 feet, over the wall, making Stanford a 7-4 winner.

SASAKI BOMB! 💣



Rintaro Sasaki smokes an opposite field walk off Grand Slam and Stanford sweep Florida State!!! pic.twitter.com/YKRTz0a28d — Noah Bieniek (Bee-Nick) (@NoahB77_) April 26, 2026

Following wins on Friday and Saturday, Stanford’s win Sunday made it a clean sweep. It was an intense series, though, despite the outcome in the finale.

Stanford claimed the home opener in the series 4-3 on Friday night. Then it won 8-7 on Saturday in a game that required extra innings (11 innings, to be exact).

So when Sasaki stepped to the plate, Stanford already had a pretty good series in the works. It just got that extra bit sweeter with a walk-off grand slam.

With the wins this weekend, Stanford improved to 21-19 on the season, moving past the .500 mark on the year. The team is now 10-11 in ACC play.