Stanford upsets No. 16 Louisville at home to pull even in ACC play
On Friday, Stanford upset No. 16 Louisville, downing the Cardinals in 80-76 fashion. It was a massive bounce-back performance for the Cardinal, who fell 47-40 to Notre Dame in their conference-opener on Tuesday.
In the win, Stanford freshman guard Ebuka Okorie was spectacular, tallying a game-high 28 points on 8-16 shooting from the floor. Senior forward Chisom Okpara was also excellent, recording 17 points and eight rebounds.
Louisville couldn’t find its shooting touch in the loss, connecting on just 6-27 (22%) attempts from 3-point range. In contrast, Stanford shot 9-19 (47%) from beyond the arc in the triumph.
Four of Louisville’s starters scored double figures, but its bench combined for nine total points. Worse, the Cardinals’ backups were responsible for four turnovers. The loss is Louisville’s first of the season against an unranked opponent.
This story will be updated.