Although No. 19 Miami (OH) is just one win away from completing a perfect 31-0 regular season, many prominent college basketball voices are not on board with the Redhawks making the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid. This includes former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl and Duke legend Jay Williams, who cite Miami‘s lack of resume as evidence to keep the Redhawks out of the NCAA Tournament, should they fail to win the MAC Tournament.

The MAC Tournament tips off on March 12, featuring just the top-eight teams in the conference. Miami (OH) has wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Tournament, even if it drops its regular season finale against Ohio. Miami would have to win three games in three days to clinch an auto-bid, marking the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.

Even if the Redhawks fail to win the MAC, however, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes that the program should be rewarded for such a strong regular season.

“If this was football and only four teams, eight teams, or even 12 teams get in, you’d have a point (for Miami not to make the Tournament),” Smith said on Thursday’s ‘First Take‘. “There’s no reason on God’s green earth why a team that goes 30-0 in the regular season, only the fourth team in 35 years to do so, can’t make a field of 68. That’s insane.”

Stephen A. Smith claims regular season ‘no longer means a damn thing’ if Miami (OH) is snubbed

“Now, you can look at their strength of schedule, or lack thereof,” Smith continued. “I’ll one up you on that. I don’t like that seven of their wins have come by three points or fewer, because it looks like they can be had. My point is, if you go 30-0 in the regular season, talk about the equivalent of saying the regular season means absolutely nothing.

“If you go 30-0 and you don’t make the NCAA Tournament, I’m sorry. The regular season no longer means a damn thing. You can’t do that. You’ve got to find a way to get them in. I don’t care what seed or what level or whatever. 30-0 is 30-0, and you can’t do that to do them. I can’t vibe with that. Their schedule is their schedule. Their competition is their competition. But one of 68 teams… a team that’s 30-0 in the regular season can’t make a field of 68? That makes no sense.”

Not having a single win against a Q1 opponent would be a massive hit to the Redhawks’ at-large candidacy, especially with P4 programs such as Auburn (five Q1 wins), Cincinnati (three Q1 wins), Indiana (two Q1 wins), and Ohio State (two Q1 wins) on the bubble. Winning the MAC Tournament would all but wipe away this conversation, but in the month of March, anything is certainly possible.