Stephen A. Smith highlights Bill Self's lack of recent success amid retirement talk

On Sunday, Kansas suffered a season-ending 67-65 loss to St. John’s in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32. After the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self opened up on the likelihood of him continuing to coach next season.

“I haven’t really gone through much on the court. I’ve gone through some stuff off the court. So I’ll get back and get with family and visit and see what’s going on,” Self said. “I love what I do. I need to be able to do it where I’m feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well. I’ll get back home and it will all be discussed.”

In recent years, Self has battled heart issues. On March 8, 2023, Self underwent a standard heart catheterization. In July of last year, Self was hospitalized after experiencing concerning symptoms and underwent surgery to have two stents inserted.

In January this year, Self was taken to the hospital after experiencing concerning symptoms. The visit caused Self to miss Kansas’ game against Colorado. On Monday’s episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith weighed in on Self’s concerning postgame comments.

“They’ve come up short of the Sweet Sixteen for the fourth consecutive year. This is with Bill Self coaching,” Smith said. “Now, there’s questions about whether or not Bill Self will return, even from Bill Self, because of his health. Now, he has said that he wants to return. He has said that he still has a passion to do this, but he needs to sit down with his family and make sure that he’s healthy enough to move forward. That’s not a good thing to hear. That’s not a good sign.

“Every time I look at him, he looks good to me, but I mean, damn it, we don’t know. If he’s got questions about his health and how far he can go, then that’s a different matter altogether. So, I understand, because who the hell’s gonna replace him? And what are they gonna do because they ain’t Bill Self. … Kansas is the huge question mark.”

While Kansas has struggled the past four seasons to make deep postseason runs, the Jayhawks won the national title in the 2021-22 season. Self has led the program to national championships, 17 Big 12 regular-season titles and nine Big 12 Tournament chips.

He is a two-time AP Coach of the Year and College Basketball Hall of Fame member. Despite any recent shortcomings for Kansas, it’d be impossible for the program to “replace” Bill Self. All eyes will be on the 63-year-old head coach as he weighs his options this offseason.