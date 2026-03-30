Stephen A. Smith weighs whether Duke, North Carolina NCAA Tournament collapse was worse

Despite being bitter rivals, Duke and North Carolina have something to bond over this offseason. The Tar Heels and Blue Devils each gave up 19-point leads in March Madness to ultimately suffer season-ending losses.

North Carolina fell to 11-seed VCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, while Duke lost a nail-biter to 2-seed UConn in the Elite Eight. On Monday, First Take host Stephen A. Smith revealed which loss he believes was worse.

“It’s obvious it was North Carolina. The coach lost his job because of it,” Smith said. “It don’t get more significant than that. Jon Scheyer lost, sure, but he’s gonna be all right. He’ll be back next year and the year after that. Hubert Davis is no longer the head coach of the University of North Carolina. Can’t blow a 19 point lead to a VCU. You just can’t do that.

“So much that was on the line for North Carolina, in terms of their future and what have you, and you saw what it cost them. Duke lost to UConn. UNC lost to VCU. The quality of the competition — no disrespect to VCU — but there’s levels to this. You’re not UConn. So, to lose to a UConn, ain’t no shame in that. To lose to a two-time national champion over the last three years, ain’t no shame in that.”

As Smith mentioned, North Carolina fired Hubert Davis in the days following its tournament loss. Before its win over UNC, VCU was 2-4 against Quad 1 competition. For reference, UConn was 7-3 against Quad 1 foes this season.

Although North Carolina undoubtedly achieved less this season, Duke’s loss may have hurt its fans even worse. This is the second consecutive season Duke has suffered a come-from-behind loss in the NCAA Tournament.

Last year, the Blue Devils allowed Houston to erase a 14-point deficit in the Final Four. On Sunday, Duke led UConn by two points with 10 seconds remaining in the game. The Blue Devils inbounded the ball and simply had to maintain possession and wait for UConn to foul.

Instead, Duke’s Cayden Boozer attempted to pass the ball into the front court, where Duke wouldn’t have time to foul. UConn tipped the ball, gained possession, and Huskies guard Braylon Mullins sunk a 3-pointer from just inside half court to win the game.

Duke’s loss was more theatrical. But, in Stephen A. Smith’s eyes, it wasn’t nearly as bad as North Carolina’s first-round defeat.