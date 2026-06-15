Steve Sarkisian jabs Joey McGuire, jokes Patrick Mahomes will play for Texas Tech again amid Brendan Sorsby court injunctions

Steve Sarkisian threw another jab at Joey McGuire and this time it involved former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Yes, three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

While speaking with Kay Adams on Up and Adams Monday, Sarkisian was asked if Texas would get Texas Tech on its schedule in the future. That came in light of Sarkisian’s comments about the Longhorns’ 2s and 3s being able to run through the Red Raiders’ schedule.

But after clarifying those, and in light of Brendan Sorsby being declared eligible for Texas Tech after a gambling scandal, Sarkisian took it a step further. Preliminary injunctions are handed out left and right, according to the coach, so perhaps Mahomes will head back to Lubbock in a few years to play for McGuire.

“The ways these injunctions are going, Pat Mahomes might be playing quarterback from Texas Tech again before Joey’s done,” Sarkisian said. Mahomes has been in the NFL since 2017, when he was a first round pick by the Chiefs.

Of course, it was said in jest, but Sorsby, who was ineligible following bets he placed on his own football games while at Indiana, was granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA and will play this fall. Maybe if there’s a Texas judge willing, Mahomes can grab another year of college eligibility!

Steve Sarkisian-Joey McGuire feud continuing?

McGuire didn’t get his wish of playing Texas Week 1 this year, but maybe they can meet in the College Football Playoff. He was even willing to buy out Texas State and Abilene Christian to make it happen.

So, is there bad blood between Sarkisian and McGuire? It doesn’t seem like it, as they both have mutual respect, per the Longhorns coach. But the relationship might be on the frostier side right now.

“I probably could have said it better,” Sarkisian told Adams. “I was talking about the inequities in college football, and one of the inequities in college football, which we touched on earlier, is strength of schedule and who your opponents are, and then the toll it takes on your team as you get ready for the playoffs. And you know that that comment came out about, you know, it’s one thing to play in another conference, it’s another who are you scheduling in your non-conference, and then ultimately getting into the playoffs.

“And so, as I was at a somewhat of a donor function, you know, I was addressing it in a way, trying to be lighthearted, not thinking it would catch the wildfire the way that it did, but in reality, that’s kind of how I feel.”

Sarkisian knows Texas Tech is a really good football team. Maybe this will all be settled in December with Sorsby still playing opposite Arch Manning and Mahomes looking from afar, getting ready to try out the Red Raiders in 2027. We’re joking in the latter part, by the way!

“On the same note, Texas Tech’s got a really good football team,” Sarkisian said. “It was not a knock at Texas Tech, it was more looking at the schedule that they’re playing, and I think people took it the wrong way, like I was trying to attack Tech’s quality … It was about their opponents, and really their opponents should have been the ones that were trying to get mad at me, not Tech, but hey, you know, to each their own. Sometimes you hurt people’s feelings, that’s okay, we’re all big boys, we’re gonna be all right.”