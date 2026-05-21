Steve Sarkisian on College Football Playoff expansion debate: 'I'd rather go back to four'

The future of the College Football Playoff remains a contentious topic among most college football fans, even as Power Four power brokers continue to push for further expansion just three years into a highly-popular 12-team format.

But while the ongoing national debate centers around the Big Ten’s 24-team proposal or the SEC’s 16-team option, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is pining for the good old days of the four-team CFP.

“I think there’s so many factors. I’ve gone on record saying I’d rather go back to four. Here’s my issue: I understand why people want to go to 24, but we are now in a world where fanbases are living under this umbrella of playoff-or-bust,” Sarkisian said Thursday during an appearance at the NFF’s Houston Touchdown Club luncheon, via Inside Texas‘ Evan Vieth. “I don’t agree with that, that’s not true. You had the opportunity to compete for a national championship during those 12 regular season games, and I felt like when we were at four teams, those four teams were held in very high regard, and you earned your opportunity to be one of those four teams.”

The College Football Playoff began as a four-team field in 2014 and stayed that way for a decade before expanding to its current 12-team format in 2024. Now, just two years in, there’s already a strong push to expand the field once again, with the SEC proposing a 16-team format and the rest of the Power Four conferences coalescing around the Big Ten’s 24-team proposal.

This report will be updated.