Steve Sarkisian on potential College Football Playoff expansion: 'We need to be careful here'

Steve Sarkisian stayed cautious when he discussed potential College Football Playoff expansion from 12 to 24 teams. Heck, the Texas coach wouldn’t mind going back to four teams in the CFP.

Sarkisian warned about moving the playoff beyond 12 teams based on the way college football is structured right now. As of now, no decisions have been made.

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“I always think that we have to be thoughtful in the changes that we make and we’ve been pushed into a lot of change in college football, and understandably so in the last, you know, four or five years with, you know, conference realignment. We moved from the Big 12 to the SEC, with Oklahoma, you know, USC and UCLA and Oregon and Washington are now in the Big Ten, that’s still some of that stuff is still hard for me to grasp,” Sarkisian said on Up and Adams.

“We went from a two-team playoff to a 12-team playoff, we went to NIL, then we went to revenue share with the players, and now we’re talking about more expansion in the College Football Playoff, and I just think we need to be careful here.”

Sarkisian has been clear on the 10-win threshold to get into the playoff as even in the 12-team era, no team with less than 10 wins has made the bracket. The Longhorns coach is of the mind a 24-team playoff will diminish the regular season in college football.

Steve Sarkisian urging caution about CFP expansion

“Everybody wants to run to 24 teams, and as many teams could get in the playoffs, the better. Well, I just don’t want to minimize the regular season, because I think the regular season in college football is what makes us unique,” Sarkisian said.

“The value of not only non-conference games, but conference games, and the impact those games have, and also the value in conference championship games, you know, a lot of people tune into that game. Just look at the viewership of the SEC Championship game over the last decade. A lot of people are tuned into those games, and so again, I just think we need to be cautious. We need to look at all of the consequences, some intended, some unintended consequences, before we just run to 16, 20, or 24 teams, and the impact that it has on the regular season, the impact that it has on our schedule as coaches, to make sure that’s what’s best for the game.”

The four-team playoff offered some exclusivity and if you didn’t make it, it wasn’t the end of the world. But as Sarkisian said, it was a big accomplishment to make that small bracket. It’s changed now where there’s more available spots, so it creates a do or die scenario for programs.

“Right now, it’s kind of like playoff or bust, and we’ve got fan bases and donors that are pouring into playoff or bust mentality and mode,” Sarkisian said. “And at the end of that, there’s only one team at the end of this that is a national champion, and there’s a lot of teams that feel like the season wasn’t a success. So I just think we need to be cautious of some of the choices and decisions we make moving forward in what’s in the best interest of the student athlete, the fan bases, the donors, so on and so forth.”