Steve Sarkisian on Will Muschamp: 'He's going to get the best out of our players'

Steve Sarkisian is thrilled to have Will Muschamp back at Texas as the defensive coordinator in 2026. As he put it, Muschamp will get the best out of his players.

After spending time at Georgia since 2021, Sarkisian felt Muschamp would bring a lot of value to Austin. Muschamp previously coached at Texas as the defensive coordinator from 2008-10.

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“Well, Will Muschamp is awesome,” Sarkisian said on Up and Adams. “First of all, and he’s a really good football coach, he’s a great teacher. He gets the respect of the players and the staff immediately when he starts to present. He pushes our players, he coaches them hard, but at the same time he loves them up, and I think that’s a great trait to have as a coach, that you can coach him as hard as anybody in the country, but in the same note, love him up that way, to where they respect him.”

You’ve seen those viral videos right? You know, the one of Muschamp and Nick Saban simultaneously yelling from the sideline when they were at LSU?

How about when Muschamp hit a dry erase board in the locker room? Sarkisian knows that moment all too well, but that;’s just from the passion brought on by his defensive coordinator.

“I think we all see the intensity of Will Muschamp, and we’ve all seen him, you know, hitting the dry erase board in the locker room when he was at Texas, and all these things, but that’s not him all the time, you know,” Sarkisian said. “He doesn’t run 100 miles an hour all the time. He’s a very cerebral guy. He’s going to get the best out of our players. He’s going to put them in a really good position to be successful, and we’ve got some pretty good defensive players to do that with, but we’re very excited to have him.

“And I know all of Longhorn Nation is excited to have him. He had some great defenses, you know, back in the day … some pretty good football teams at UT, and we’re excited to have him back, obviously.”

As far as Muschamp going from Georgia to Texas, he called it an easy move to go further west. Now, he’ll get to chase a national title with Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

“Very easy decision and a very quick decision,” Muschamp said. “Coach Sarkisian reached out and asked me if I was interested in coming back to Texas. I asked my wife Carol, she looked at me and said ‘let’s go tomorrow.’ We’re obviously empty nesters. My youngest son, Whit, is at Vanderbilt playing football. My oldest son, Jackson, is working for CAA in Nashville. We were really excited to get back to Austin.

“Our time with Coach Brown here before was unbelievable. The University of Texas does everything in a first-class manner. Nothing’s changed. It’s been that way since we’ve been back. It’s been truly awesome.”