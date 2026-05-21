Steve Sarkisian reveals estimated cost of SEC roster in college football in 2026

In the age of NIL, how much you spend on a roster often has a direct correlation on how well you do on the field. And many college teams are spending a LOT of money.

How much? Well, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian floated some estimates on Thursday.

“As far as I know, I don’t think there’s a team in our conference that doesn’t pay a minimum $30 million for their roster,” Sarkisian said, per Evan Vieth of Inside Texas. “I think there are some that are close to $50 million.”

That $50 million price tag for a roster has been bandied about quite a bit this offseason. Though exact figures are hard to come by because there are so few regulations on reporting, it stands to reason that at least some teams are approaching that figure.

Earlier this spring, new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham also tapped that figure when discussing the challenges of competing these days. Simply put, you have to spend to have a shot.

“What it takes to win in college football in this day and age, in this order: great resources in the NIL area and space, outstanding players – which ties right into how much NIL you have – and then, coaching staff that’s competent,” Whittingham told Jake Butt on The Blue Print podcast. “Again, it’s in that order of importance. There’s going to be several teams in this ’27 recruiting cycle that are $50 million-plus rosters. You’ve either got to keep up and embrace that or embrace irrelevance because it’s not changing, at least, right away.

“It’s got to be completely overhauled in the not-too-distant future. You’re already starting to see that with some of the things that are coming down the road.”

He’s not the only coach who has suggested reform when it comes to NIL and roster building. But how might that shake out?

Kyle Whittingham suggests NIL roster cap

The NCAA is still trying to get a handle on roster reform, as talks of a five-for-five eligibility model are progressing through the system. Currently, the recommendation is that any such reform not be retroactive.

In any case, the bigger concern might be dealing with NIL. In the era of seemingly unlimited spending, being a have rather than a have not is as big a differentiator in success as it has ever been.

Whittingham suggested a solution as the $50 million rosters reportedly proliferate. It may yet be a ways off, though.

“I think they’re trying to rein that in,” Whittingham said of eligibility and the transfer portal. “The biggest thing that needs to … have some parameters and guardrails put on it is the NIL, which essentially is a salary cap. That’s the direction we’ve got to head.”