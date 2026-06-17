Steve Sarkisian suggests Texas-Notre Dame home-and-home could be on chopping block if CFP doesn't expand

Doubt has been cast on a future home-and-home series between the Texas Longhorns and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte first spoke on the subject, saying it’s “tentatively” on the schedule.

Now, Steve Sarkisian has given his thoughts on the matter. Sarkisian admitted Texas is evaluating all options when it comes to its future nonconference arrangements.

“Honestly, truthfully, I would love to keep Notre Dame on our schedule” Sarkisian said via The Triple Option podcast. ” … But I’m not going to do it at the expense of my first responsibility, and that’s to the University of Texas of fielding a great team and putting a team into a position to go win a championship,Because that’s my responsibility as the head coach here.”

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Of course, this all has to do with the College Football Playoff. Sarkisian’s responsibility is to get Texas into the CFP and eventually hoist a national championship trophy. He has been in the field on two occasions now — once during the four-team era and another with 12. The latter produced a semifinal run, losing to the eventual champions, Ohio State.

Until the College Football Playoff decides its future path, Sarkisian cannot confidently give an answer on the Notre Dame series. Everything depends on the size and requirements to get in.

“What’s going to happen to the CFP? That’s the hard part,” Sarkisian said. “Is it going to expand? Are we going to go to 16? Are we going to go to 24? And then is that maybe going to entice us back into keeping those nonconference games? Because right now, it’s a little bit of a flux.”

Much of this thought process stems from what took place in 2025. Texas went 9-3 during the regular season, and one of the losses was to Ohio State. SEC losses to Florida and Georgia hurt, no doubt, but folks in Austin argue they would have gotten into the CFP if they had opened the year with an easier opponent.

Even with those frustrations, Texas is set to play Ohio State again in 2026. Michigan will then make a return trip to Austin in 2027, two series Sarkisian said the Longhorns wanted to “honor.”

But all eyes are on what happens with Notre Dame. Right now, the Irish are set to visit Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in 2028. The reverse fixture would be in South Bend one year later.