Steve Sarkisian didn’t hold back his excitement after Texas‘ 41-27 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday. Despite not ending on the year in the College Football Playoff, Sarkisian highlighted Texas’ best wins this season after the game.

“Man, it sure felt good kicking OU‘s ass in Dallas and (it) felt good kicking (Texas) A&M‘s ass at DKR, and it sure felt good tonight kicking Michigan’s ass,” Sarkisian said. “Appreciate Longhorn Nation, man. Hook ’em Horns, baby.”

Texas’ win over Michigan was the third in a row for the Longhorns. They finish the season with a 10-3 record despite a 3-2 start to the season. Sarkisian gave his football team credit for the way they responded looking back on their early-season woes.

“Like I told the team today after the game, it’s a privilege and an honor to put on this helmet and to wear this jersey for our players,” Sarkisian said postgame. “It’s a privilege and an honor for me to be the head football coach at the University of Texas. We don’t take that lightly. And if we’re going to play a game, we’re going to play it Longhorn football style, and we were able to do that tonight.”

Sarkisian thanked all the fans who made the trip to Orlando to support his Longhorns. He alluded to the low point of the 2025 season — which saw Texas go from preseason No. 1 to unranked entirely — and how the Longhorns’ fanbase stuck by them the whole way.

The Red River Rivalry matchup against Oklahoma was the turning point in the season for Texas. The Longhorns were coming off a loss to an unranked Florida team in the Swamp and at 3-2 overall was set to take on the No. 6 Sooners.

Texas would defeat its rival 23-6 and won its next three games after that. The Longhorns went on to finish the year winning seven of its last eight games to end the year. That included the win over Texas A&M at home in the regular season finale.

The then-undefeated Aggies were looking for their first undefeated regular season since 1992, but Texas played spoiler with a 27-17 victory in Austin. Texas’ victory gave the Longhorns a chance to be in the mix for a third-straight CFP berth, but finished as the second team out of the field.

With QB Arch Manning, who had a huge game against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, returning to Texas in 2026, many will expect Texas to be right back in the mix for a national title once against in 2026. For now, they’ll enjoy the sweet taste of their Citrus Bowl win.